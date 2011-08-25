(Adds new details)

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond issues in the European bond market on Thursday:

UPDATE: Unicredit 10yr OBG final terms EUR1bn at MS+215bp

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Books on the long 10-year OBG from Unicredit have closed over EUR1.1bn and final terms are set at EUR1bn to price at the tight end of mid swaps plus 215-220bp guidance. Pricing is later today (around 13:00BST) via leads BNP Paribas, HSBC, SG CIB, UBS Investment Banking and UniCredit.

UPDATE: UBS 3.5yr Swiss covered coming at MS+27bp

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Final terms are out for the EUR1bn no-grow 3.5-year 100% prime Swiss residential covered from UBS with a spread of mid swaps plus 27bp, the tight end of revised mid swaps plus 27-28bp talk, from initial MS+28-30bp guidance, with pricing expected later today. Leads on the Aaa/NR/AAA rated deal are BLB/BBVA/Danske/DB/SG/UBS.

MANDATE: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank names leads for roadshow

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hired Citigroup, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Unicredit to arrange a 2 week European roadshow starting 5 September in order to update investors in relation with an upcoming euro-denominated Pfandbrief transaction, subject to market conditions.

UPDATE: UBS 3.5yr books over 2bn, tightened to MS+27-28bp

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Books on the EUR1bn no-grow 3.5-year 100% prime Swiss residential covered from UBS are over EUR2bn as at 10:40 London time. Guidance on the Aaa/NR/AAA rated, BLB/BBVA/Danske/DB/SG/UBS led deal has been tightened to mid swaps plus 27-28bp from initial MS+28-30bp talk, with pricing expected later today.

MANDATE: Eksportfinans names leads for USD250m tap of 2013 FRN

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Eksportfinans ASA, rated Aa1/AA, has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC for a USD250m+ increase to the existing USD500m SEC registered Global FRN due 05 April 2013, to be priced later today at 3mL+18bp area. The deal carries a 3mL+20bp coupon. 2k+1k denoms, NYSE Arca listing, T+5 settle.

UPDATE: Unicredit 10yr OBG books over EUR1bn, talk unchanged

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Books on the long 10-year OBG from Unicredit are over EUR1bn as at 10:30 London time, and will close within the hour, according to leads BNP Paribas, HSBC, SG CIB, UBS Investment Banking and UniCredit. Guidance is unchanged at mid swaps plus 215-220bp.

PRICE TALK: UBS EUR 3.5yr covered at MS+28-30

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Books are open at mid swaps plus 28-30bp for the forthcoming EUR1bn no-grow 3.5-year UBS Swiss covered bond. Leads BayernLB, BBVA, Danske, DB, SGCIB and UBS will price the Aaa/AAA/AAA rate ddeal later today.

PRICE TALK: Eurohyp AG 2yr Pfandbriefe ms+35 area

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Eurohyp AG (AAA) has mandated Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, NORD/LB to lead a 2yr Euro benchmark Jumbo Mortgage Pfandbriefe. Books open for today's business at MS+35bps area.

MANDATE: UBS 3.5yr Swiss Covered Bond

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - UBS AG (acting through its London Branch) has mandated BayernLB, BBVA, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, SG CIB and UBS Investment Bank as joint lead managers for its upcoming Euro denominated Swiss residential mortgage Covered Bond. The issue will have a April 2015 maturity and is expected to be rated Aaa/AAA. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by IFR Markets)