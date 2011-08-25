(Adds new details)
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond
issues in the European bond market on Thursday:
UPDATE: Unicredit 10yr OBG final terms EUR1bn at MS+215bp
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Books on the long 10-year OBG from
Unicredit have closed over EUR1.1bn and final terms are set at
EUR1bn to price at the tight end of mid swaps plus 215-220bp
guidance. Pricing is later today (around 13:00BST) via leads BNP
Paribas, HSBC, SG CIB, UBS Investment Banking and UniCredit.
UPDATE: UBS 3.5yr Swiss covered coming at MS+27bp
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Final terms are out for the EUR1bn
no-grow 3.5-year 100% prime Swiss residential covered from UBS
with a spread of mid swaps plus 27bp, the tight end of revised
mid swaps plus 27-28bp talk, from initial MS+28-30bp guidance,
with pricing expected later today. Leads on the Aaa/NR/AAA rated
deal are BLB/BBVA/Danske/DB/SG/UBS.
MANDATE: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank names leads for roadshow
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hired
Citigroup, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and
Unicredit to arrange a 2 week European roadshow starting 5
September in order to update investors in relation with an
upcoming euro-denominated Pfandbrief transaction, subject to
market conditions.
UPDATE: UBS 3.5yr books over 2bn, tightened to MS+27-28bp
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Books on the EUR1bn no-grow 3.5-year
100% prime Swiss residential covered from UBS are over EUR2bn as
at 10:40 London time. Guidance on the Aaa/NR/AAA rated,
BLB/BBVA/Danske/DB/SG/UBS led deal has been tightened to mid
swaps plus 27-28bp from initial MS+28-30bp talk, with pricing
expected later today.
MANDATE: Eksportfinans names leads for USD250m tap of 2013
FRN
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Eksportfinans ASA, rated Aa1/AA, has
mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC for a USD250m+
increase to the existing USD500m SEC registered Global FRN due
05 April 2013, to be priced later today at 3mL+18bp area. The
deal carries a 3mL+20bp coupon. 2k+1k denoms, NYSE Arca listing,
T+5 settle.
UPDATE: Unicredit 10yr OBG books over EUR1bn, talk unchanged
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Books on the long 10-year OBG from
Unicredit are over EUR1bn as at 10:30 London time, and will
close within the hour, according to leads BNP Paribas, HSBC, SG
CIB, UBS Investment Banking and UniCredit. Guidance is unchanged
at mid swaps plus 215-220bp.
PRICE TALK: UBS EUR 3.5yr covered at MS+28-30
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Books are open at mid swaps plus
28-30bp for the forthcoming EUR1bn no-grow 3.5-year UBS Swiss
covered bond. Leads BayernLB, BBVA, Danske, DB, SGCIB and UBS
will price the Aaa/AAA/AAA rate ddeal later today.
PRICE TALK: Eurohyp AG 2yr Pfandbriefe ms+35 area
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Eurohyp AG (AAA) has mandated
Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, NORD/LB to lead a 2yr Euro
benchmark Jumbo Mortgage Pfandbriefe. Books open for today's
business at MS+35bps area.
MANDATE: UBS 3.5yr Swiss Covered Bond
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - UBS AG (acting through its London
Branch) has mandated BayernLB, BBVA, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,
SG CIB and UBS Investment Bank as joint lead managers for its
upcoming Euro denominated Swiss residential mortgage Covered
Bond. The issue will have a April 2015 maturity and is expected
to be rated Aaa/AAA. The transaction will be launched in the
near future, subject to market conditions.
