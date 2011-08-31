LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond
issues in the European bond market on Wednesday:
UPDATE: KfW 5yr books near EUR4.5bn
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Books on the KFW (Aaa/AAA/AAA and
guaranteed by Germany) five year Global are near EUR4.5bn as at
09:08 London time. Leads Barclays Capital, SG CIB and UBS are
currently keeping guidance at mid swaps less 7bp area for
pricing later today.
MANDATE: EnBW names leads for hybrid roadshow
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - EnBW, rated EnBW Energie
Baden-Wuerttemberg AG, rated A2 (under review for downgrade) by
Moody's and A- (neg) by S&P, has mandated Barclays Capital,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley and
Societe General CIB to conduct a European roadshow commencing on
5th September 2011, in connection with a potential
euro-denominated hybrid bond transaction that may follow subject
to market conditions. Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank are
additionally acting as Structuring Advisers. FSA/ICMA
stabilisation.
GUIDANCE: RBS 3yr covered books open MS+95a
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - The books are now open on the
forthcoming 3yr UK covered bond for RBS, with guidance at
mid-swaps +95bp area versus initial IOI at +95-100bp. Today's
business via leads BNP Paribas, Citigroup, RBS, Santander, UBS
and UniCredit. Rated Aaa/AAA by Moody's and Fitch.
TENDER: TCNZ CHF200m 4.375% 2012s
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - TCNZ Finance Limited, acting through
its Bermudan branch announces a consent solicitation in respect
of its CHF200m 4.375% Notes due 2012 (ISIN CH0043741690), in
respect of its Demerger into TCNZ and Chorus (government
mandated broadband group). Dealer managers Citi/CS. Timing:
Early submission deadline 1700CET 14 Sep 2011, final 1245CET 20
Sep 2011, meeting 1145BST 22 Sep. Early consent fee CHF25 per 5k
denom.
GUIDANCE: Sparebank 1 10yr covered MS+low 60s
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Initial price thoughts for the
Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt 10-year Swedish covered are out at mid
swaps plus low 60s. Leads BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Nordea
Markets and UniCredit should price the Aaa/NR/AAA rated deal
later today.
MANDATE: Credit Agricole SFH names leads for 5yr covered
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH, rated
Aaa/AAA/AAA for Obligations de Financement a L'Habitat, has
mandated Barclays, BayernLB, CA-CIB, DB and DZ Bank to lead
manage a benchmark five year covered bond, maturing 9 September
2016. Inital price thoughts are in the mid swaps plus mid to
high 70s. Pricing is expected later today.
MANDATE: KFW names leads for benchmark 5yr Euro
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - KFW, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA and guaranteed
by Germany, has mandated Barclays Capital, SG CIB and UBS to
lead manage a benchmark Global five year deal, maturing 07
September 2016. Books are open at mid swaps less 7bp area for
pricing later today. 1k denoms, German law, Frankfurt listing.
UPDATE: RBS 3yr covered IOIs at MS+95-100bp
LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Initial price thoughts for the RBS
3yr UK Regulated Covered Bond backed by 100% prime residential
UK mortgages are out at mid swaps plus 95-100bp. Leads BNP
Paribas, Citi, RBS, Santander, UBS and Unicredit should price
the Aaa/NR/AAA rated deal later today.
