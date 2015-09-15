* JP Morgan to change widely-followed EM indices
* Changes will benefit bigger countries
* Smaller sovereigns likely to suffer
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Some of the most indebted emerging
market borrowers are expected to see pockets of demand for their
bonds soar almost overnight, after JP Morgan implements changes
to the methodology of its widely-used indices.
The US bank will shift how much weight it gives to different
issuers within key emerging market indices, with the rebalancing
set to take place between September 30 and November 30.
Larger sovereigns with bigger index-eligible debt piles will
now constitute a bigger slice of the index - at the cost of
smaller countries.
This could have wide-ranging impacts on emerging market
debt, as a bigger index presence will see more money flow into
those bonds through passive funds, supporting secondary market
prices and encouraging primary market issuance. The opposite is
true of countries that see their positions in indices slashed.
"The effect is potentially quite sizable," said an emerging
market bond trader. "Passive funds have to track the index, so
if a weighting goes up, there will be overnight demand for that
debt."
An emerging market debt analyst added that passive investors
will have to rebalance their portfolios, with money forced to
move out of the names that have had their weighting reduced.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
JP Morgan said in a note that the weightings of its key
diversified emerging market indices - the EMBIG, CEMBI, and
GBI-EM - had "significantly deviated" from the underlying debt
stock of their constituents.
These indices will now weigh countries in the indices
relative to other index participants, with the maximum weighting
for any single issuer capped at 10%, which JP Morgan said aims
to "preserve the right balance between reducing risk and
reflecting the true profile of the market".
The EMBIG covers hard currency bonds from sovereign and
quasi-sovereign issuers, the CEMBI measures hard currency bonds
from corporates, while the GBI-EM is a local currency bond
index.
The methodology change has big ramifications.
Sberbank analysts note that while the Philippines and Mexico
have roughly the same weighting in the old index, under the new
methodology the latter will be "more heavily weighted in the
index".
This reflects the fact that Mexico has US$80bn of
index-eligible debt compared to just US$22bn from the
Philippines.
Mexico's representation in EMBI Global Diversified index is
expected to soar from 4.21% at the end of July to 5.76% when the
new rules are implemented, with Russia, Venezuela, Turkey and
Ukraine also expected to increase.
In the CEMBI Broad Diversified index, China, Brazil, Russia
and Mexico also stand to gain ground, with China's share
expected to rise by 329bp to 8.37%.
Kazakhstan is one of the biggest losers in the EMBI-GD and
CEMBI-BD rebalancing, with the sovereign's weighting expected to
be cut by 19bp to 2.79% and 30bp to 0.81%, respectively.
NIGERIA OUT
JP Morgan is also slashing the minimum required maturity for
bonds to be eligible for the CEMBI (narrow) index to 13 months
from 37 months. This will not be retroactively applied.
"The move would support longer-dated issues when they near
this duration," said Sberbank. "In the past, local investors
would have been the only active buyers in this type of paper."
Meanwhile, Nigeria will be phased out of the local currency
GBI-EM index series by October 30, 2015.
"Foreign investors who track the GBI-EM series continue to
face challenges and uncertainty while transacting in the naira
due to the lack of a fully functional two-way FX market and
limited transparency," JP Morgan said in a statement.
Nigeria will not be eligible for re-inclusion into the
indices for a minimum of 12 months.
A JP Morgan spokesperson declined to comment on any of the
changes.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Robert
Smith)