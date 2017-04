LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has mandated banks to arrange a global investor call ahead of potentially selling a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a source.

The call will take place on Tuesday at 1330 BST.

DNB, HSBC and Natixis are joint lead managers on the Reg S trade.

Latvia is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

(Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Robert Smith.)