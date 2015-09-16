LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has begun marketing a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 40bp area, according to a source.

DNB, HSBC and Natixis are running the Reg S transaction. It is expected to be Wednesday's business.

Latvia held a global call on Tuesday to get feedback from investors about the new deal.

The sovereign is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

