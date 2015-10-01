(Corrects fourth arranger to SGBL)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon has hired Citigroup, Standard Chartered, Fransabank and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban to arrange a US$1.3bn Eurobond, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

The transaction could come as soon as next week, the source added.

As well as raising new debt, Lebanon is planning an exchange offer on its US$750m January 2016 Eurobonds.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)