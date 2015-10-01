BRIEF-Shanghai Jiabao's shareholder to increase stake in next 12 months
April 6 Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd
(Corrects fourth arranger to SGBL)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon has hired Citigroup, Standard Chartered, Fransabank and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban to arrange a US$1.3bn Eurobond, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.
The transaction could come as soon as next week, the source added.
As well as raising new debt, Lebanon is planning an exchange offer on its US$750m January 2016 Eurobonds.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
April 6 Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd
* ACQUIRED AN OFFICE PROPERTY UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN VILNIUS NEIGHBORING ITS OWN CAMPUS IN OZAS AREA
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Banco del Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado) CHF100 million senior unsecured fixed-rate notes. This issuance is made under the umbrella of the Medium-Term Notes Program of up to USD3 billion. The senior unsecured bonds are denominated in Swiss francs, will mature on April 7, 2027 and carry fixed annual interest of 0.575%. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating assigne