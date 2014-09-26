* US rate fears make large trades harder
* Non-traditional investors have more options
* Borrowers sticking to dollars must pay up
By Shankar Ramakrishnan and Helene Durand
NEW YORK, Sept 26 (IFR) - Companies looking to raise an
estimated US$140bn in jumbo acquisition financing over the next
few quarters are being urged to look at other options in
addition to the US dollar market.
The push - largely towards European debt markets that have
been out of favour of late - is driven by worries that any rise
in US rates will make pricing large jumbo dollar deals a much
less efficient process.
"It has now become more of a challenge to sell sizeable
amounts of debt at the tightest spread levels post-crisis
relative to 12 months ago," said Justin D'Ercole, head of US
investment grade syndicate at Barclays.
"Investors are now asking for a bigger cushion to be built
into new issue spreads compared with a month ago, as uncertainty
about the forward path of rates increases," he said.
Some recent gate-crashers in the US high-grade market,
partly responsible for oversized US$30bn-$40bn order books, are
already finding other alternatives more appealing.
"In 2013 investors were rotating from equities into fixed
income, which led to a temporary surge in investable
fixed-income funds," said Mark Howard, head of US credit
strategy at BNP Paribas.
But these flows are abating and could even reverse if the
Fed shifts into a higher rate cycle in the months ahead.
"This means that any jumbo US bond trade would have to offer
a significant incremental spread to lure them back," said
D'Ercole at Barclays.
There are already signs that issuers willing to pay up are
losing out in favour of better-paying acquisition financings.
Hyundai Capital America's 3.5-year and seven-year note
offering was elbowed out of the market altogether last week by a
US$5bn acquisition financing from Sysco Corporation that was
priced with hefty new issue concessions.
Hyundai was heard to be unwilling to compromise on price and
thus failed to generate sufficient demand. The deal was pulled.
Bankers said it would make sense for at least some jumbo
issuers with a decent amount of non-US cashflow to do trades in
multiple currencies, because pricing across the dollar and euro
markets is similar.
Big names like Pfizer, AbbVie and Anheuser-Busch InBev are
among a bevy of potential acquirors expected to tap the markets
with trades anywhere between US$10bn and US$112bn.
European markets could not support a deal size like
Verizon's US$49bn blockbuster last year.
But on a US$10bn trade, an issuer could cost-effectively
raise up to US$4bn in euro markets and the rest in dollars,
bankers say.
In mid-September media conglomerate BSkyB raised over US$3bn
equivalent in Europe, more than the US$2bn it mustered up in the
US in the same week.
Demand for the euro tranches was bigger than what the
company attracted in the dollar market at US$11.5bn equivalent
versus US$8.75bn.
According to bankers close to the trade, BSkyB had a change
of heart at the last minute after initially focusing on the
dollar market.
The ability to print sizable tranches of what would be
considered non-conventional maturities in the dollar market -
seven and 12-year bonds - meant the euro market got the upper
hand in the end.
It is not just the depth of the European bond market that
has worked in issuers' favour. It also gives European borrowers
the ability to raise debt in the hybrid format, thereby
protecting ratings and helping keep leverage down.
Orange printed a multi-tranche euro and sterling hybrid this
week for its acquisition of Jazztel that attracted around 8.5bn
of investor demand.
NOT ALL ONE WAY
Despite Europe's appeal, however, not all of the anticipated
US$140bn in acquisition financing is expected to be spread
across markets.
"While there may be apparent price benefits to splitting a
jumbo financing into different currencies, executing large debt
offerings all in US dollars, even if it means paying up a modest
amount, might still make sense for a number of companies," said
Leo Civitillo, global co-head of fixed income capital markets at
Morgan Stanley.
"Companies need to properly weigh the costs and benefits of
issuing foreign debt with overlaid cross currency swaps, rather
than simply choosing a path that has the lowest yield," he told
IFR.
Yet M&A financings are also always bespoke to the issuer,
the currency mix of their assets, the willingness to create
synthetic currency via swaps if necessary, and the desire to
create a better spaced maturity profile given the odd tenors
available in Europe.
"This is where company-specific considerations come into
play," Civitillo said.
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Helene Durand; Editing
by Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie)