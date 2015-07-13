LONDON, July 13 Low-rated euro zone bond yields
fell and the single currency strengthened across the board on
Monday, as officials said euro zone leaders at a marathon
emergency summit on Greece have reached agreement.
Italian and Spanish bond yields
fell to a day's low, reversing an early rise, as investors
welcomed a breakthrough in Greek talks which have dragged on for
weeks.
German equivalents - seen as a safe haven for investors in
times of crisis - rose to a one-month high of 0.95 percent
.
The euro rallied broadly, hitting a 12-day high against the
yen of 137.40. Against the U.S. dollar it was 0.3
percent higher at $1.1197.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jemima Kelly)