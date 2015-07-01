LONDON, July 1 Italian bond futures fell in early trade on Wednesday after Greece became the first advanced economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary Fund.

The losses were, however, seen limited as some investors held out hope that for a positive outcome from a meeting of finance ministers in the day to discuss Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' request for a new two-year aid deal to pay debts amounting to nearly 30 billion euros.

Italian bond futures, the benchmark for peripheral euro zone bonds that are most vulnerable to contagion from the Greek crisis, were 34 ticks down at 129.87 while German Bund futures were 4 ticks lower at 151.96, having opened a touch higher. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by John Stonestreet)