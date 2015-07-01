(Updates prices, detail on Greek PM letter, analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 1 Yields on bonds issued by
Europe's southern states fell on Wednesday as investors
continued to lay cautious bets on a deal to keep Greece inside
the euro zone, hours after it became the first developed economy
to default on an IMF loan.
The moves accelerated after reports that Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras sent a letter to Greece's lenders accepting a
deal that creditors have offered with some changes. Euro zone
officials said the letter contained conditions that at least
some governments would find hard to accept, tempering the market
rally.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to confer later on
Wednesday over Tsipras' earlier request for a new two-year aid
deal to pay nearly 30 billion euros of debts.
A euro zone official said on Wednesday a new bailout deal
could be agreed in time for the country to meet a July 20
deadline for the repayment of 3.5 billion euros of bonds to the
European Central Bank.
France said it would keep pushing for a deal before a Greek
referendum on Sunday, hours before the ministers' second
conference call on the crisis in two days.
Greece's EU partners say the outcome of the
plebiscite will determine whether it stays in the euro.
Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields were 5 basis points
down at 2.26 percent and 2.24 percent
, respectively. Portuguese equivalents were 8 bps
lower at 2.90 percent.
"Buyers are quite myopic in the sense that every bit of
encouraging or positive news on Greece is leading to a rally and
counterproductive newsflow is just being ignored and we've seen
that in the last week," said Commerzbank strategist Michael
Leister.
"If you read carefully the letter Tsipras sent he is not
really giving in to all the creditor demands, there're
amendments ... But we think that at this stage as long as this
hope for compromise remains alive (peripheral euro zone yield)
spreads are more biased to tightening."
BAD TIMING FOR GERMAN DEBT SALE
Investors' improved appetite for riskier assets undermined
demand at a German sale of 5-year bonds, resulting in a
technically uncovered auction.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing
costs, rose 3 basis points to 0.81 percent,
bouncing off the day's low of 0.76 percent.
Focus was also on how opinion polls are shaping up ahead of
Sunday's referendum. A poll by the ProRata institute published
in the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper showed 54 percent of
those planning to vote would oppose EU-prescribed bailout terms
against 33 percent in favour.
But a breakdown of results between those polled before and
after Sunday's decision to close Greece's banks and impose
capital controls showed the gap was narrowing.
The ECB's policymaking governing council meets in Frankfurt
later in the day to decide whether to maintain, increase or
curtail emergency lending that is keeping Greek banks afloat
after a wave of deposit withdrawals and the state's IMF default.
Germany's Bundesbank was leading hawks who argue that the
ECB cannot go on providing funds through the Greek central bank
to lenders that are backed by an insolvent sovereign.
"It is very difficult to see how one could conclude that
banks that are basically closed because they have no access to
cash, operating under a government that has just defaulted to
the IMF, could possibly be solvent," said Gary Jenkins, chief
credit analyst at LNG Capital.
"So it really becomes a political decision as to whether the
ECB sticks to its rules or decides to keep everything as it is
-- which in itself is a tightening of conditions -- so as not to
be accused of interfering in the referendum."
