NEW YORK, Oct 2 (IFR) - A bout of intense volatility after Bill Gross left Pimco has underscored the need to address the age-old problem of illiquidity in fixed-income markets.

Market participants say regulation has hampered the ability of dealers to act as buffers when unexpected sell-offs occur, as happened after Gross's departure was announced last Friday.

By Monday the average high-grade bond spread had widened about 2bp to 119bp - its widest level since March, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index.

The shift was even more pronounced in high-yield, where the average spread widened a whopping 11bp. In addition, no new deals came to the primary high-grade market.

"The volatility created by news of Gross's exit from Pimco gave us all a small taste of how fragile this fixed-income market has become because of illiquidity in secondary markets," said Michael Chuang, founder and CEO of electronic trading platform iTBConnect.

"Changes to banking regulations globally have drastically changed a key tenet of the corporate bond market's foundation," he said.

"Large bond dealers no longer have the ability to act as the buyers and sellers of last resort."

Though the markets recovered later in the week, there was still some lingering nervousness after Pimco said it lost about US$23.5bn from its Total Return Fund in September - with the largest daily outflow occurring on the day Gross left.

"It is not clear we have seen the last of the impact of these outflows, because redemptions usually hit the market over time," said one senior banker in Europe.

"In such times, the illiquidity in secondary market could continue to exacerbate volatility."

BROKEN STRUCTURE?

Many major investors believe problems in current regulations, and not the increased influence of asset managers, have been to blame for recent outbreaks of volatility.

"So far the lack of broker-books has been hidden (or) compensated (for) by the central bank liquidity flood and investors in urgent search of any investment," said one European asset manager.

"The opposite scenario of a real market correction and need to sell has been (slightly) tested only once (in June 2013), and with very painful effects."

BlackRock argued in a paper last month that the market should be overhauled to prevent smaller less-liquid issuers from printing.

Instead, they said, borrowers should issue tranches larger than US$750m with regularised coupon payment dates.

"Corporate issuers have a large number of bonds outstanding, and trading is fragmented across that universe of bonds," BlackRock said.

"Secondary market liquidity will not improve unless this fragmentation is substantially reduced."

RBS research has found that primary issuance dwarfs the inventory held on banks' trading desks. While credit trading volumes have remained steady at around US$18bn daily, the overall market of outstanding bonds has expanded massively.

"Credit markets may have outgrown dealers' capacity to trade risk," concluded the analysis by Alberto Gallo, head of European macro credit research at RBS.

"We have now nearly US$7.7trn of credit in the US, versus US$22bn of inventories on trading desks, the lowest ratio in history," the research report concluded.

"It is harder and more expensive to trade corporate bonds: liquidity is down roughly 70% since pre-crisis."

Surveying buy-side clients, Gallo and colleagues found that 84% believed the liquidity problem "could be a systemic risk to credit markets".

"Persistent demand for credit and inflows over the past years has concealed changes in market structure which have made the corporate bond market larger and slower to steer. But these cracks are opening now that QE is ending and inflows declining," said Gallo.

RBS calculated that high-yield mutual funds in the US have seen US$10.7bn of outflows in the last two months - almost as much as the US$12.2bn taper tantrum in the summer of 2013.

BlackRock said one solution would be for investors to try to sell positions directly to other investors, without relying on banks to deal on their behalf, as happens in equity markets.

However, standardising bond issuance into fewer more liquid tranches was more fundamental.

The fund manager urged banks, who are themselves large issuers, to take the lead.

"The status quo is not sustainable. Larger, more frequent issuers, particularly wholesale-funded banks that are also the leading debt underwriters, are natural parties to lead the market evolution," said BlackRock.

"A less-friendly market environment will expose the underlying structure as broken, with the potential for even lower liquidity and sharp, discontinuous price deterioration." (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Chris Spink; Editing by Marc Carnegie)