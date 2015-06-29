LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - The European primary market could be
set for a long and quiet summer, syndicate bankers warned on
Monday, after the Greek prime minister's announcement of a
referendum on the creditors' proposals sent markets across the
globe into a tailspin.
European credit indices opened sharply wider with the
Crossover jumping 43bp to 331bp. The picture was also grim for
the Main, some 10bp wider at 76.5bp, while the Senior Financials
rose 14.5bp to 90bp.
"We could be in a situation where nothing gets done at all
for ages," said a syndicate official.
European credit market issuance slowed last week, with banks
and corporates selling just 16bn, one of the slowest weeks of
the year so far.
"We're not going to put anyone in the market right now and
all the deals that are stuck in the pipeline are going to stay
stuck for now," another syndicate banker said.
There are at least 12 FIG transactions waiting to emerge,
and even more corporate deals.
Even covered bonds - traditionally considered among the
safest assets and included in the European Central Bank's
purchase programme - are out of reach for some borrowers.
Another banker said he did not think a peripheral name could
get a deal done in the current environment and that long-dated
maturities are also off the agenda. Even a standard tenor from a
core name can be problematic in these conditions, as HSH
Nordbank discovered earlier this month when its 500m seven-year
covered bond failed to reach full subscription and subsequently
widened 2bp to mid-swaps less 5.8bp.
KEEP CALM
Despite wider credit spreads, there is confidence that any
contagion may be limited given the firewall provided by the
ECB's quantitative easing programme.
There is further good news in that borrowers are mostly well
advanced in their funding programmes, having raised between 50%
and 60% of their annual requirements, although bankers are
concerned that a prolonged hiatus could lead to difficulties for
some.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)