LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The long shadow cast over the
European debt markets by the situation in Greece is undeniable.
But just how prospective issuers should deal with the resultant
volatility has been the cause of much more debate.
Signs of some sort of consensus regarding the beleaguered EU
state - or even just rumours of such - have seen a rush into
risk-on mode, while subsequent disappointment has caused almost
complete paralysis - all the time accompanied by the hurrahs and
boos of the pantomime the negotiations have become.
Last week, Austria and KfW attracted criticism for their new
issues, the naysayers seizing on concessions on price and size
to assert that they should perhaps have waited for better times.
That things would improve within any given timeframe was far
from certain, however, and a quick look in the two borrowers'
respective coffers show that they are 4bn and 2bn fuller than
they were. Holding out for optimum conditions would have meant
Austria and KfW running the risk of being cast as Vladimir and
Estragon in their wait for Godot.
Naturally, a large part of the decision whether to proceed
or not depends just how pressing your needs are. For some in the
corporate sector, for example, time is not of the essence. But
the reality is that many are approaching blackout periods, with
the summer slowdown to follow. Time can have a nasty habit of
flying at the least opportune moments.
As for banks, they have a lot of capital to raise, not to
mention their more run-of-the-mill funding requirements.
THE GREEKS HAVE A WORD FOR IT
Depending on who you speak to, issuance windows have been
fleeting, brief, transient, short-lived or tight, all amounting
to the same thing. As ever - and rather ironically - the Greeks
have a word for it. And that word is ephemeral, meaning lasting
just one day.
Three financials duly took the plunge into the euro market
in a 24-hour period spanning Tuesday and Wednesday, with two -
ABN AMRO and HSBC Holdings - raising Tier 2 capital, and one -
UBS - opting for the senior sector.
Each raised 1.5bn, ABN attracting noteworthy demand of more
than 8bn, while the other two saw their respective order books
top 4.5bn and 2bn. New issue premiums were around 45bp-50bp on
the T2s and 20bp-25bp on the senior.
Cap Gemini chipped in from the corporate side with an
ambitious 2.75bn three-trancher that encountered a warm
welcome, and HJ Heinz rounded off its M&A financing, having
raided the US market for a cool US$10bn earlier in the week.
Were the concessions demanded higher than the borrowers
would have liked? Yes, but then again, they normally are. As any
trader will tell you (assuming there are still some out there
able to take positions), you do not aim to hit the absolute
bottom or top of the market.
Less than a day later, confidence in a deal being struck
between Greece and its creditors had evaporated; and with it so
had any prospect of getting a bond away.
In terms of issuer profile, it was the better known and
rated credits that were to the fore during the week's brief
window.
The FIG pipeline in particular contains a number of
peripheral names and capital mandates - and sometimes a
combination of the two. These are deals that generally need a
longer period of stability in order to print, so are beholden to
the machinations.
While there has been no public display of panic, there is
little doubt that things will be a little more fraught in
private.
One syndicate official said last Tuesday - a time when
sentiment was positive and belief in the market reopening in
earnest widespread, if misguided - that while new issue premiums
were higher than borrowers would hope, they should come down as
the machinery creaked into action.
"No one wants to be the 12th deal out once the market gets
going, but you don't want to be the first," he said.
As it turns out, there is scant chance of being 12th, such
is the capricious nature of the market, and being as near to the
first as possible is possibly no bad idea.
After all, paying a higher concession than hoped must be a
better option than not being able to get the funding in.
(Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand, Sudip
Roy)