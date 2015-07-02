LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - The UK Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) is forging ahead with a broadly unchanged request for data
on thousands of bond and equity deals going back over the past
five years despite push-back from the industry.
The watchdog has sent a formal request to banks that is very
similar to a recent draft request that asked for 37 data points
on new debt and equity issues
According to sources, the scope is not as broad as the draft
request and does not ask for data on deals the banks failed to
win, but is onerously wide-ranging nonetheless. And the
five-year time frame is unchanged.
"It's still pretty broad and they've decided not to go for a
sample of deals," one debt banker said.
Another said that the request for allocation data on debt
deals has been removed; unlike equity, where the FCA is asking
for allocations on Initial Public Offerings.
"They have listened to the banks somewhat but it is still a
sizeable task and they want a lot of information," the second
banker said. "They want a lot of data on related banking
activities. This is at the core of what they want to get to and
how all the businesses are related."
The UK watchdog is training its spotlight on a sector that
generates considerable fees, and more than a few bankers were
taken aback by the scale of the demands in the FCA's draft
request.
"Reciprocity" where one bank informally expects to be on an
issue led by a rival if the latter was included in the syndicate
of an issue led by the first bank, is another area that the FCA
is looking at.
Some of the areas where reciprocity has been suspected
include the markets for contingent convertible and covered
bonds, both of which are only issued by banks. Before the CoCo
market got going in earnest, most borrowes used their own
investment banks when issuing unsecured bonds.
According to the second banker, banks have very little time
to fulfil the request, with the data expected by the end of
July/early August.
Banks have said the sweeping potential demands of the FCA
could require substantial resources to fulfil, with one official
saying his bank might have to provide details on more than
13,000 bond issues, possibly also including deals from European
borrowers that were sold into the US market.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, additional reporting by
Christopher Spink, editing by Anil Mayre and Philip Wright)