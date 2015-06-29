NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. Treasuries yields hovered near one-week lows on Monday as a breakdown in negotiations between Greece and its creditors stoked bets the debt-laden nation would exit from the euro zone and increase demand for low-risk U.S. government debt.

In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year yield was last 2.355 percent, down 12 basis points from late on Friday. It had traded as low as 2.292 percent in overseas trading before touching a session high of 2.378 percent, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)