LAGOS Nov 13 Nigerian government bond yields rose across maturities on Thursday with three-year paper climbing 74 basis points, as investors worried about risks to the economy from a weaker naira cut their exposure to its debt, dealers said.

Dealers said investors were taking a short-term view on bonds as issues such as falling global oil prices and a weakening naira persist.

The three-year bond, the most liquid, spiked to 12.48 percent on Thursday, up from 11.74 percent the previous day, while the 10-year benchmark climbed 36 basis points to 13.04 percent. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)