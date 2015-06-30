MONACO, June 30 The recent sell-off in European debt due to the Greek crisis offers buying opportunities in Italian and Spanish bonds and European corporate debt, Franklin Templeton's head of European fixed income said on Tuesday.

"There has been a sell-off in risky assets, that presents opportunities for long-term investors," David Zahn told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a funds conference.

Zahn said he did not own any Greek debt. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)