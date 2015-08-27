(Corrects coupon size increase offered in first consent
solicitation. Updates throughout with additional information.)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Aug 27 (IFR) - PrivatBank could finally make a
breakthrough with its creditors after a minority holdout group
of investors that has previously blocked the Ukrainian lender's
attempts to restructure its debts said it will agree to the
latest set of proposals.
"We will now support this latest consent solicitation," said
Daniel Freifeld, founder of Washington-based Callaway Capital
Management, an asset manager that heads the creditor committee.
The struggles to get the restructuring over the line at the
systemically important bank are a microcosm of the challenges
facing Ukraine. The state is also going through a protracted
debt restructuring process that has only just started to see
real progress after months of negotiations.
This week the sovereign has reached an agreement with
creditors for a 20% write-down on existing debt. The haircut is
halfway between the opening gambits proposed by Ukraine and its
investors over recent months.
Like the sovereign, PrivatBank has had to soften its
restructuring terms to get bondholders to agree to a deal.
MINORITY HOLDOUTS
Callaway Capital heads a creditor committee that holds
around 25% of PrivatBank's outstanding US$200m September 2015s -
the debt being restructured - but still managed to slam the
brakes on attempts to extend the debt's maturity to January
2018.
"We managed, with vigour and vim, to stitch together a
blocking minority between the first two consent solicitations
and effectively engage the bank and relevant regulators in
Ukraine to reach a radically improved offer," said Freifeld.
A source close to PrivatBank said, however, that the
creditor committee had less of an impact on blocking the earlier
restructurings.
For its restructuring, Privat proposed a new amortising bond
but in the first two offers, investors were unhappy with the
repayment schedule, which was back-loaded.
With its third offer, Privat is proposing a more regular
repayment timetable with 20% of the debt due in August 2016,
another 20% in February 2017 and 15% each in May, August, and
November of 2017.
PrivatBank will repay the remaining 15% in January 2018. A
loan linked to the bonds will also be repaid with the same
schedule.
This is some improvement for investors, who had already
rejected PrivatBank's previous offer to begin repaying the debt
in October 2017.
"Most of the other creditors voted erroneously for the first
offering," said Freifeld, "which created a liquidity crunch
because the entire debt was due from late 2017, along with the
old 2018 issuance [a separate US$175m 10.875% February 2018
bond]. The new consent solicitation gets rid of that concern by
spacing out the amortization starting in 2016."
PrivatBank is prioritising meeting retail deposit demands
over debt obligations, and the National Bank of Ukraine has said
that if it lends money to the cash-strapped lender, that money
must be used to service deposits.
However, investors remain confident that PrivatBank will be
able to find the money to begin repaying the newly-restructured
US$200m bond on time, as according to the new schedule.
"There are plenty of ways to find money," said one investor.
"There's no worry there."
One term that remains consistent across all PrivatBank's
consent offers is to increase the coupon on the notes. In the
first consent solicitation, an increase from 9.375% to 10% was
offered. In the latest iteration, the coupon has been increased
to 10.25%.
The first consent solicitation saw investors agree to terms
on the 2015 bonds, but reject changes to conditions in the 2016
notes. As the deal was contingent on investors approving changes
to both bonds, the solicitation failed.
Similarly, the new set of terms is contingent on a
restructuring being agreed on the issuer's outstanding US$150m
5.799% February 2016 bonds. PrivatBank said in July that it
wanted to increase the maturity on these notes by five years.
Investors have already informally agreed in principle to the
restructuring, according to a source.
However, a maturity extension is not essential for
PrivatBank to consider the notes restructured - and therefore
allow the 2015s to be extended.
PrivatBank said in a message to investors: "For the
avoidance of doubt, the 2016 notes restructuring may include any
other amendments to the 2016 notes in addition to extension of
maturity of the 2016 notes."
The September 2015 bonds were trading at a cash price of 65
on Wednesday, unchanged since August 11, according to Thomson
Reuters Eikon prices. Meanwhile, the 2016 bonds were trading at
a cash price of 59.52, flat to where they have been trading
throughout August.
The consent solicitation deadline is September 2. A
bondholder meeting is scheduled for September 7.
Commerzbank is the solicitation agent. PrivatBank did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy; Alex
Chambers)