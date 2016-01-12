NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile set initial price thoughts of
US Treasuries plus 140bp area on a new 10-year US dollar bond
ahead of pricing on Tuesday, a source close to the deal told
IFR.
Chile is the first Latin American issuer to tap the dollar
market in what has been a quiet start to the year for issuance
from the region.
The dollar bond is being done in combination with a
liability management operation designed to retire existing debt.
Leads are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and
Santander, the same banks which are already managing a 10-year
euro bond for the sovereign.
