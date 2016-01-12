NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile launched a new EUR1.2bn
10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 110bp on Tuesday.
Final pricing comes at the tight end of guidance of 115bp
(+/-5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 120bp area.
Leads are Bank of America, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander,
the same banks that are also managing a dollar for the South
American nation.
The sovereign is offering initial price thoughts of 140bp
over US Treasuries on the dollar deal, which is being done in
conjunction with a tender for existing 3.875% 2020s, 3.25%
2021s, 2.25% 2022s and 3.125% 2025s.
