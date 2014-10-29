Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
(Change day of FOMC statement release to Wednesday not Tuesday)
NEW YORK Oct 29 Bidding for $35 billion worth of U.S. five-year Treasuries supply was the weakest in more than five years, suggesting investor caution ahead of the policy statement from the Federal Reserve later Wednesday.
Total bids to the amount of five-year debt supply offered or bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.36, which was the lowest since July 2009, according to Treasury data.
The latest five-year issue due in October 2019 fetched a yield of 1.567 percent, which was the lowest since May. This resulted in its coupon rate at 1.50 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.