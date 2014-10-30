Sterling bounces higher as Brexit bill returns to Commons
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
NEW YORK Oct 30 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year government debt at a yield of 2.018 percent, the lowest level at an auction since May, Treasury data showed.
The highest yield at the latest seven-year note sale was about 1 basis point higher than what traders had expected, as overall bidding for this maturity was the weakest in 11 months.
The total bids to the amount of offered or bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.42, which was the lowest since November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)
LONDON, March 13 An event-packed week for global markets got underway on Monday with stocks steady and the dollar recovering from a three-day fall as investors braced for a potential interest rate hike in the United States, a Dutch election and the first G20 finance ministers' meeting of the Trump era.
* Comments by Belgium's Smets rows against ECB rate hike talk