NEW YORK Nov 13 A gauge on bidding at Thursday's $16 billion auction of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds, the last leg of this week's quarterly refunding, fell to its weakest level since May, Treasury Department data showed.

The bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount of bids submitted by investors, central banks and bond dealers to the supply offered, was 2.29 at the latest 30-year bond auction.

This compared with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40 at the 30-year bond auction in October and 2.09 set at the 30-year bond sale in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)