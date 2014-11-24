BRIEF-UK's CMA makes revocation order in relation to completed acquisition by Stanley Black & Decker
March 16 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
NEW YORK Nov 24 Bidding at Monday's $28 billion auction of U.S. two-year Treasuries notes was the strongest in 11 months, suggesting demand for short-term debt despite concerns the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates next year.
The bid-to-cover ratio, or the amount of bids to the amount of debt offered, was 3.71, which was the highest since the 3.77 seen at the $32 billion two-year auction in December 2013.
The bid-to-cover ratio at the two-year note sale in October was 3.11, which was the lowest since September 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
MILAN, March 16 Nutella maker Ferrero has signed a deal to buy U.S. confectioner Fannie May from online retailer 1-800-FLOWERS.COM for $115 million in a move to strengthen the Italian company's presence in the overseas market, they said in a joint statement.
LJUBLJANA, March 16 Car parts maker Magna International has submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Slovenia and create around 6,000 jobs, the government said on Thursday.