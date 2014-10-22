Oct 22 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond futures for June 2015 surged on Wednesday as the rest of the bond market was weaker on less worrisome data on domestic inflation.

On the Chicago Board of Trade, the price on the June 2015 30-year U.S. T-bond jumped more than 10 points to a contract high at 151-25/32.

Traders and analysts said the price move stemmed from a change in the mix of the cheapest U.S. government debt securities eligible for delivery against this T-bond contract, which had no open interest as of Tuesday.

The CME said in an earlier statement it will exclude a February 2031 Treasury bond issue from eligibility for delivery for the June 2015, September 2015 and December 2015 T-bond contracts only.

While the CME Group's decision was known, a small group of players decided to position themselves on Wednesday ahead of increased trading of the June 2015 T-bond.

Trading volume was this contract was light, although it began picking up mid-afternoon Wednesday as traders took note of the price spike.

CME was not immediately available to comment on the contract's price move. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)