NEW YORK Dec 9 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $25 billion in three-year notes at a yield of 1.066 percent, matching the level set in September, Treasury data showed.

The yield level at the three-year note auction in September was the highest since April 2011.

Large fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 42.19 percent of the latest three-year note supply, which was the largest since August 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)