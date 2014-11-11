BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
HONG KONG, Nov 11 (IFR) - The Netherlands' Rabobank, rated Aa2 by Moody's, A+ by Standard & Poor's and AA- by Fitch, is planning the Samurai market's first-ever Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bfonds.
The deal is expected to come in two tranches consisting of a 10-year bullet and 10 non-call five.
The transaction is expected to come before year-end.
The issuer completed roadshows in Tokyo last week.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko have been selected as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.