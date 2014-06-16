(This story originally appeared on IFRe, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
* Banks focus on core clients on regulatory squeeze
* Positions get crowded as large players dominate
* Risk capital provision increasingly rationed
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Capital-strapped banks' laser-like
focus on a shrinking pool of core clients is helping to cement
the dominance of large asset managers on the buyside to the
detriment of smaller investors, which are finding it
increasingly difficult to secure balance sheet-heavy services
from their dealer counterparties.
While start-up funds face an uphill battle even to get on
the radar of banks' sales desks, strategists say there is
evidence of a rising correlation in credit markets thanks to the
narrower range of views being expressed, as assets become
concentrated in a handful of ultra-large investment managers.
Many see the trend as an inevitable consequence of the Basel
III-induced squeeze on banks' markets businesses, which has
sparked a root-and-branch overhaul of client coverage models.
This is felt nowhere more keenly than in fixed income, where
bank strategies based on the mindless accumulation of market
share have given way to an ethos based on cost-cutting and
efficiency more akin to how equity trading businesses operate.
"We have been doing this for almost a decade in the equities
business: tiering clients, doing detailed account reviews of the
services they use; and adopting a holistic approach to
relationships and profitability," said David Escoffier, chief
executive of Newedge and deputy head of markets at Societe
Generale. "We had no choice: margins were thinner in equities.
Fixed income still has some way to catch up on both topics,
unfortunately."
SLAPDASH
Banks have long categorised clients internally according to
how much business they bring in, but fixed income, commodities
and currencies divisions historically took a more slapdash
approach than their equities colleagues.
Raking in more than half of investment banks' revenues, FICC
units paid scant attention to costs, often building silo-ed
sales teams for different products.
Plummeting returns on equity in this part of the business
(thanks to calm markets and beefed-up capital requirements) have
forced a radical re-think.
Investment banking heads have scythed down walls between
asset classes, invested heavily in electronic trading and piled
vast sums into analytics to understand what kind of business
clients execute and exactly how much value it represents to
their organisations.
The upshot is that banks are less inclined to offer
capital-intensive services such as derivatives clearing for
niche investment managers that trade infrequently and aren't a
great source of bank profits. Meanwhile, the leverage ratio has
forced a re-think on how dealers allocate balance sheet across
all their markets businesses.
"There is a global client platinum list within Citigroup
that aligns sales coverage across asset classes," said Michael
Bitton, global head of delta one at Citigroup. "In the delta one
space, balance sheet and capital constraints mean our business
becomes more focused on the largest hedge funds."
GOOD CLIENT, GOOD PRICE
Many believe the radical overhaul of client capital
provision and coverage - particularly in fixed income - has
helped to fuel the vertiginous growth of the largest asset
managers, which is swiftly becoming self-perpetuating.
"I want to keep it clean, but there isn't much I wouldn't do
for BlackRock," said one senior banker.
This sentiment is echoed throughout the dealer community,
which cannot help but pander to the world's largest asset
manager (which now handles USD4.32trn of AUM, over three times
the amount it held at the end of 2008) and other massive funds.
Credit strategists at JP Morgan say the increasing
concentration of assets is contributing to the rise in
single-name correlations with less plurality of views in the
market. The largest 10% of funds now hold 60% of European
high-grade credit - up from around 45% in 2008, the strategists
said.
The sheer size of these asset managers has begun to attract
the attention of regulators, who are concerned that they may
pose a systemic risk. Funds have also come under scrutiny for
allegedly throwing their weight around to secure precious
primary allocations on bumper deals such as Verizon's US$49bn
mega-trade in 2013.
But large asset managers have defended their right to
preferential treatment from their bank counterparties, arguing
that it is a natural evolution of the market in reaction to the
new regulatory environment.
"Smaller asset managers have had the benefit of
cross-subsidy from scale asset managers," said Stephen Grady,
global head of trading at Legal and General Investment
Management, which has £463bn of AUM. "As liquidity and risk
capital provision has decreased and the cost of regulation has
increased, it has essentially increased the marginal cost of
servicing sub-scale clients [for banks].
"Investment banks are making decisions as to which clients
they will focus on, is more prevalent in secondary
markets currently. In primary markets, the same starting
paradigm exists; however, the cross-subsidisation has not begun
to be addressed."
GREATER VALUE
Not everyone agrees that biggest is necessarily best when it
comes to choosing which clients to deal with. Antoine Cornut, a
former sellside executive who founded a credit hedge fund called
Camares Capital in 2012, acknowledges that hedge funds tend to
be smaller than traditional asset managers, but points out that
they often represent more value to dealers than long-only
managers that buy and hold bonds and only trade secondary in
very liquid products.
"Hedge funds trade daily in high volumes and will use more
exotic products," said Cornut.
Higher-margin business remains valuable as large parts of
the FICC product set are shoehorned into a more equity-like
trading model. Ultimately, fixed income still generates its
revenues through risk-taking - not commissions, as in the equity
world. The hope is that the top clients will still see value in
that proposition in the new world.
"We're not afraid of a move to an agency model, but we
haven't found a client that wants it to replace the current
model. Every asset manager is worried about their size in
corporate bonds and their ability to move risk - they still need
bilateral risk partners," said Ciaran O'Flynn, co-head of FID
e-trading at Morgan Stanley.
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Matthew Davies)