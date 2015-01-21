Jan 21 Euronext:
* Bone Therapeutics shares to be admitted on both regulated
markets of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris
* Number of shares composing the share capital is 3,458,240
existing shares
* Maximum of 1,750,000 new Bone Therapeutics shares to be
offered within public offering in Belgium and France
* Price range of offered shares is 14.50 euros ($17) to
16.50 euros per share
* First trading date of offered shares is Feb. 6
* Offering may be increased by 262,500 new shares with
increase option
* Over-allotment option for maximum 301,875 new additional
shares is granted to Bryan Garnier, Kepler Capital Markets and
Bank Degroof
($1 = 0.8630 euros)
