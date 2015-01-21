Jan 21 Euronext:

* Bone Therapeutics shares to be admitted on both regulated markets of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris

* Number of shares composing the share capital is 3,458,240 existing shares

* Maximum of 1,750,000 new Bone Therapeutics shares to be offered within public offering in Belgium and France

* Price range of offered shares is 14.50 euros ($17) to 16.50 euros per share

* First trading date of offered shares is Feb. 6

* Offering may be increased by 262,500 new shares with increase option

* Over-allotment option for maximum 301,875 new additional shares is granted to Bryan Garnier, Kepler Capital Markets and Bank Degroof ($1 = 0.8630 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)