BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics anti-CEA car-T demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
Jan 19 Bone Therapeutics:
* Announces positive results in first cohort of four patients treated with ALLOB, company's novel allogeneic product for delayed-union fractures
* All four allob-treated patients met primary endpoints of study and three patients have completely healed
* Says to be looking forward to progressing trial of ALLOB to next cohort of patients Further information on company IPO: nFWN0UU02N (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310