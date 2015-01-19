Jan 19 Bone Therapeutics:

* Announces positive results in first cohort of four patients treated with ALLOB, company's novel allogeneic product for delayed-union fractures

* All four allob-treated patients met primary endpoints of study and three patients have completely healed

* Says to be looking forward to progressing trial of ALLOB to next cohort of patients Further information on company IPO: nFWN0UU02N (Gdynia Newsroom)