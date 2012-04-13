UPDATE 3-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
ROME, April 13 Italy's central bank said on Friday it would sell its 62.4 percent stake in agricultural company Agricole Ferraresi, through a public auction.
The BOI's statement did not say when the auction would take place. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
LONDON, Feb 20 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite is likely to meet the CEO of Peugeot on Friday in London to discuss the potential takeover of General Motors' European operations, a trade union source told Reuters.
Feb 20 British precious stone miner Gemfields plc said on Monday India's move to scrap higher value banknotes forced the company to delay an emerald auction and would hurt its full-year revenue and core earnings.