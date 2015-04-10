UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
April 10 Bonmarche Holdings Plc
* Sales for year ending 28 march 2015 increased by 8.7%. Lfl sales increased by 4.0%
* For 13 weeks ending 28 march 2015, total sales grew by 0.9%. Lfl sales declined by 4.7%
* Anticipates that fy outcome will be in line with its expectations
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.