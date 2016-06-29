BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Inc reports full year and Q4 2016 results
* Owens-Illinois Inc reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results; entering next phase of transformational journey as company delivers strong financial performance for 2016
June 29 Aluminum extruder Bonnell Aluminum has temporarily shut down operations at its Newnan, Georgia, plant following an explosion on Wednesday morning that injured five employees, the company said in a statement.
The company said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the accident, but was working closely with local fire officials in an investigation.
Bonnell is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corp, which makes plastic films and aluminum extrusions. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Received approval from public utilities commission of Ohio to implement its gridsmart phase 2 plan
* In connection with appointment of CFO, Dirk Locascio's annual base salary will be $500,000 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jWIgV7] Further company coverage: