June 29 Aluminum extruder Bonnell Aluminum has temporarily shut down operations at its Newnan, Georgia, plant following an explosion on Wednesday morning that injured five employees, the company said in a statement.

The company said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the accident, but was working closely with local fire officials in an investigation.

Bonnell is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corp, which makes plastic films and aluminum extrusions. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)