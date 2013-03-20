LONDON, March 20 Royal Dutch Shell has lifted force majeure on its Bonny Light Nigerian crude oil production, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The FM on Bonny Light was lifted with effect from 1600(GMT) yesterday, 19 March 2013," Jonathan French said.

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) declared the force majeure on the Bonny Light offtake programme on March 5 following the shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunkline (NCTL) after a leak was seen.

"The investigation found that the leak on the NCTL occurred from a failed crude theft point," French said.