LONDON, Sept 20 Leaks from crude oil theft on
the Trans Niger Pipeline in Nigeria have continued, causing a
further shut-in of Bonny Light oil just days after it was
re-opened, Shell said on Friday.
"Leaks from crude oil theft have continued to force shut-in
of key pipelines by the SPDC operated Joint Venture," a
statement from Shell said.
The Trans Niger Pipeline is used to transport the Bonny
Light grade of crude oil .
"While the Trans Niger Pipeline has since been repaired and
reopened from the crude theft leaks which forced its closure on
July 16, similar incidents have caused several shut-ins
thereafter."