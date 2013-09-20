LONDON, Sept 20 Leaks from crude oil theft on the Trans Niger Pipeline in Nigeria have continued, causing a further shut-in of Bonny Light oil just days after it was re-opened, Shell said on Friday.

"Leaks from crude oil theft have continued to force shut-in of key pipelines by the SPDC operated Joint Venture," a statement from Shell said.

The Trans Niger Pipeline is used to transport the Bonny Light grade of crude oil .

"While the Trans Niger Pipeline has since been repaired and reopened from the crude theft leaks which forced its closure on July 16, similar incidents have caused several shut-ins thereafter."