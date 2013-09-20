LONDON, Sept 20 Royal Dutch Shell has
closed a key oil pipeline due to oil theft less than a week
after it announced it had reopened, underscoring the huge
challenges faced by Africa's largest oil exporter.
Leaks from crude oil theft on the Trans Niger Pipeline in
Nigeria have continued, causing a further shut-in of Bonny Light
grade oil, Shell said on Friday.
It had announced on Monday that the 150,000 bpd pipeline
re-opened, prompting speculation that a force majeure may be
lifted.
An estimated 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil was stolen
from pipelines in the Niger Delta in the first quarter of this
year, the report by London-based Chatham House said, not
including the unknown quantities stolen from export terminals.
Shell's statement said that the latest shut-in had occurred
on Wednesday 18 Sept "following reports of a leaking crude theft
point at Bodo West in Ogoniland."
The statement also said that the Nembe Creek Trunkline is
closed as Shell is removing illegal connections.
It added that in the western Niger Delta the Trans Escravos
Pipeline was shut down on Sept 12 for removal of illegal
connections and reopened on Sept 16.
"While the Trans Niger Pipeline has since been repaired and
reopened from the crude theft leaks which forced its closure on
July 16, similar incidents have caused several shut-ins
thereafter."