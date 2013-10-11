UPDATE 2-UK government 'prepared to act' on energy price hikes
* Government says prepared to act if markets fail consumers (Updates with government comment on rises)
LONDON Oct 11 Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday that it had declared a force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil .
"The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) has again raised alarm on the increasing trend of crude oil theft which has caused repeated closures of two key pipelines this year, resulting in deferment of up to 300,000 barrels of oil per day," the company said in a statement.
* Government says prepared to act if markets fail consumers (Updates with government comment on rises)
GENEVA, March 7 Ford's European credit arm FCE said on Tuesday it was considering applying for a German banking licence alongside its current British one, because the future of passporting is uncertain after Britain leaves the European Union.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).