May 25 Bonny Worldwide :

* Says it adjusts cash dividend to T$2.06609451 per share from T$2 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 8

* Says last date before book closure June 13 with book closure period from June 14 to June 18

* Says record date June 18

* Says payment date July 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zFey

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)