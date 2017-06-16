UK's Imagination Tech up for sale after bruising battle with Apple
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash.
Bonobos' brands will be offered on Wal-Mart's Jet.com and possibly other brands owned by the retailer in a variety of countries over time.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares