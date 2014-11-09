PARIS Nov 9 Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi is
gearing up to make a counter offer to buy Club Mediterranee
, reigniting a battle for control of the French resort
operator, La Lettre de L'Expansion reported on Sunday.
The new offer would be made with backing from U.S. private
equity firm KKR & Co LP, the weekly economic newsletter
said on its website without citing sources.
Bonomi, which declined to comment on the report, has been
competing with China's Fosun International to buy Club
Med. The conglomerate has made a 22 euros-per-share offer, which
is due to close on Nov. 20.
Club Med shares have been trading slightly above 22 euros
since Fosun made its offer on Sept. 12, gaining 5.4 percent
while the broader SBF 120 index has lost 4.5 percent since that
time.
Club Med stock is up 27.54 percent since the start of the
year.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis; writing by
John Irish; Editing by Dominic Evans)