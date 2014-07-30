SAO PAULO, July 30 Banco Santander Brasil SA
, the nation's largest foreign bank, is in talks with
domestic mid-sized lender Banco Bonsucesso SA amid efforts to
grow the former's presence in payroll-deductible lending.
In a securities filing on Wednesday, Santander Brasil, the
local unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA, said no
binding document has been signed yet with Bonsucesso. "Santander
is analyzing alternatives to strengthen its presence in that
payroll credit segment and, thus, is in negotiations with
Bonsucesso," the filing added.
A source told Reuters on Tuesday that Santander Brasil could
form a joint venture with Bonsucesso to expand in
payroll-deductible lending.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)