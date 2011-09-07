* Says one of four wholes returned 114.0 and 129.0 g/t

* Shares soar 25 pct

Sept 7 Canadian junior explorer BonTerra Resources Inc on Wednesday said it found a significant amount of high-grade gold at its Eastern Extension property in Quebec.

The company's shares jumped 25 percent to a near five-month high of 37 Canadian cents in early trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

The stock was one of the top gainers on the exchange, with a little over a million shares changing hands by 1005 ET.

The company said samples from the BA-11-29 hole returned 114.0 and 129.0 grams per tonne of gold.

BonTerra which also owns the Lavoie, Urban-Barry and Anderson gold properties in Quebec, said assays for the remaining four drill holes are pending. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)