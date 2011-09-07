* Says one of four wholes returned 114.0 and 129.0 g/t
* Shares soar 25 pct
Sept 7 Canadian junior explorer BonTerra
Resources Inc on Wednesday said it found a significant
amount of high-grade gold at its Eastern Extension property in
Quebec.
The company's shares jumped 25 percent to a near five-month
high of 37 Canadian cents in early trade on the Toronto Venture
Exchange.
The stock was one of the top gainers on the exchange, with a
little over a million shares changing hands by 1005 ET.
The company said samples from the BA-11-29 hole returned
114.0 and 129.0 grams per tonne of gold.
BonTerra which also owns the Lavoie, Urban-Barry and
Anderson gold properties in Quebec, said assays for the
remaining four drill holes are pending.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)