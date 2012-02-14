UPDATE 1-U.S. gasoline margins hit 1-year low on oversupply fears -traders
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. gasoline margins fell by more than 11 percent early Friday morning, hitting one-year lows on fears of oversupply and weakening demand, traders said.
Feb 14 Bonterra Energy Corp's fourth-quarter production rose 10 percent, and the Canadian oil and gas company said it continues to see strong drilling results at its Cardium acreage.
The company, which is one of the key operators in the Pembina Cardium field -- Canada's largest conventional light oil field -- said production averaged 6,679 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the quarter.
It still expects full-year production to average 6,700-7,000 boe/d.
Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Bonterra closed at C$56.50 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. gasoline margins fell by more than 11 percent early Friday morning, hitting one-year lows on fears of oversupply and weakening demand, traders said.
CAMPINA GRANDE, Brazil, Feb 17 The shrunken carcasses of cows lie in scorched fields outside the city of Campina Grande in northeast Brazil, and hungry goats search for food on the cracked-earth floor of the Boqueirao reservoir that serves the desperate town.
LONDON, Feb 17 Global equity markets were set to end the week on a softer footing on Friday, after setting record highs in the previous two sessions, as investors looked for clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax and trade policies.