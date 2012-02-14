Feb 14 Bonterra Energy Corp's fourth-quarter production rose 10 percent, and the Canadian oil and gas company said it continues to see strong drilling results at its Cardium acreage.

The company, which is one of the key operators in the Pembina Cardium field -- Canada's largest conventional light oil field -- said production averaged 6,679 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the quarter.

It still expects full-year production to average 6,700-7,000 boe/d.

Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Bonterra closed at C$56.50 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)