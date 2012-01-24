BRIEF-Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing
* Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing to $9.2 million and $4.9 million concurrent private placement
* CEO Bud Bergren to become Chairman
* Names Brendan Hoffman as new CEO
* Shares up 16 pct (Follows alerts)
Jan 24 Bon-Ton Stores Inc said its Chief Executive Bud Bergren will move on to become the chairman of the board, and the company named Brendan Hoffman as its new top executive.
Bon-Ton shares rose as much as 16 percent to $3.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Hoffman joins the department store operator after a stint at Lord & Taylor LLC, which was acquired by Hudson's Bay Co.
Bergren will replace Executive Chairman Tim Grumbacher, who will remain as a director at the company. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Conifex announces upsize to previously announced bought deal financing to $9.2 million and $4.9 million concurrent private placement
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces the launch of Remain ™ , an international overall survival study with Ceplene® and low dose proleukin® in remission maintenance in acute myeloid leukemia
TORONTO, Feb 17 Canada's main stock index fell for the first day in nine on Friday, pulling back from a fresh record high the day before, pressured by losses for heavyweight financial and energy groups.