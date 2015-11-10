Nov 10 Bank of New York Mellon Corp promoted Ben McGloin as national director of portfolio management for BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

McGloin, who joined BNY Mellon in 2003 from Pimco, previously led the firm's portfolio management teams in U.S. Markets-West.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management had more than $183 billion in private client assets at the end of September. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)