April 6 BNY Mellon appointed Piers Murray as chief operating officer to its markets business.

Murray was recently global co-head of listed derivatives & markets clearing at Deutsche Bank.

He will be based in New York, BNY Mellon said on Wednesday.

Murray, whose appointment is effective June 15, will report to Michelle Neal, president of BNY Mellon Markets. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)