March 17 Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's No.1 custody bank, appointed Tom Ahern head of corporate trust business for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Ahern previously led BNY Mellon's corporate trust business in Ireland and he also headed its global analytics function for the corporate trust operation, the bank said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)