Dec 13 BNY Mellon said it appointed two senior wealth managers to its wealth management business to serve clients in Nevada and Arizona as the firm continues to expand its U.S. presence.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management said Michael BenShimon joins from Wells Fargo, where he most recently worked as vice-president and investment strategist. He will be based in Las Vegas.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management hired Anthony Tanner from BMO Private Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he last held the position of a senior client advisor.

Tanner, who will be based in Phoenix, has also previously worked at Wells Fargo.

BenShimon and Tanner will report to team leader Ryder Donohue. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)