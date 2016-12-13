BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 BNY Mellon said it appointed two senior wealth managers to its wealth management business to serve clients in Nevada and Arizona as the firm continues to expand its U.S. presence.
BNY Mellon Wealth Management said Michael BenShimon joins from Wells Fargo, where he most recently worked as vice-president and investment strategist. He will be based in Las Vegas.
BNY Mellon Wealth Management hired Anthony Tanner from BMO Private Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he last held the position of a senior client advisor.
Tanner, who will be based in Phoenix, has also previously worked at Wells Fargo.
BenShimon and Tanner will report to team leader Ryder Donohue. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.