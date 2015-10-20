BOSTON Oct 20 Bank of New York Mellon
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Gibbons said the custody bank's
expenses during the third quarter included "concessions" given
to clients impacted by a system outage over the summer.
Speaking on a conference call with securities analysts on
Tuesday, Gibbons said noninterest expenses of $268 million the
bank reported for the three months ended September 30 included
concessions given to clients affected by the outage, which
affected about $400 billion in client assets. reut.rs/1kkLxgG
