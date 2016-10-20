(Corrects last paragaph to say the bank's shares had "lost 1.9
percent" not "gained about 3 percent" since the beginning of
2016.)
Oct 20 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
reported a better-than-expected 18.8 percent jump in quarterly
profit, helped by lower costs and a rise in net interest
revenue.
The world's largest custodian bank said net income
attributable to common shareholders rose to $974 million, or 90
cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $820
million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $979 million, or 90
cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 81
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Non-interest expenses dropped 1.4 percent to $2.64 billion.
Revenue from interest rose nearly 2 percent to $774 million.
Total revenue rose about 4 percent to $3.94 billion.
"Each of our businesses performed well," Chief Executive
Gerald Hassell said in a statement.
BNY Mellon said assets under management rose 3.1 percent to
$1.72 trillion in the third quarter from the second.
Up to Wednesday's close, the bank's shares had lost 1.9
percent since the beginning of 2016.
